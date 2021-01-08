BioNTech Says its Vaccine 'Neutralises' a Mutation in UK, South Africa Strains of Coronavirus

German company BioNTech said Friday a preliminary study shows that its vaccine works against a mutation in coronavirus variants uncovered in Britain and South Africa which experts have said is more contagious than the original Covid-19 strain.

Tests carried out have shown that "antibodies from people who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectively neutralise SARS-CoV-2 with a key mutation that is also found in two highly transmissible strains," said the German company of the vaccine it developed with US group Pfizer.