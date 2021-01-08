News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»BioNTech Says its Vaccine 'Neutralises' a Mutation in UK, South Africa Strains of Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

BioNTech Says its Vaccine 'Neutralises' a Mutation in UK, South Africa Strains of Coronavirus

A bottle reading 'Vaccine Covid-19' pictured next to US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech logos on November 23, 2020. (JOEL SAGET / AFP)

A bottle reading 'Vaccine Covid-19' pictured next to US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech logos on November 23, 2020. (JOEL SAGET / AFP)

Tests carried out have shown that antibodies from people who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectively neutralise SARS-CoV-2 with a key mutation that is also found in two highly transmissible strains, said the German company.

German company BioNTech said Friday a preliminary study shows that its vaccine works against a mutation in coronavirus variants uncovered in Britain and South Africa which experts have said is more contagious than the original Covid-19 strain.

ALSO READ | Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Appears Effective Against New Mutation, Says Study Conducted by Firm

Tests carried out have shown that "antibodies from people who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectively neutralise SARS-CoV-2 with a key mutation that is also found in two highly transmissible strains," said the German company of the vaccine it developed with US group Pfizer.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...