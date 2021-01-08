BioNTech Says its Vaccine 'Neutralises' a Mutation in UK, South Africa Strains of Coronavirus
A bottle reading 'Vaccine Covid-19' pictured next to US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech logos on November 23, 2020. (JOEL SAGET / AFP)
Tests carried out have shown that antibodies from people who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectively neutralise SARS-CoV-2 with a key mutation that is also found in two highly transmissible strains, said the German company.
- AFP
- Last Updated: January 08, 2021, 17:49 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
German company BioNTech said Friday a preliminary study shows that its vaccine works against a mutation in coronavirus variants uncovered in Britain and South Africa which experts have said is more contagious than the original Covid-19 strain.
ALSO READ | Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Appears Effective Against New Mutation, Says Study Conducted by Firm
Tests carried out have shown that "antibodies from people who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectively neutralise SARS-CoV-2 with a key mutation that is also found in two highly transmissible strains," said the German company of the vaccine it developed with US group Pfizer.