Birmingham Stabbing LIVE Updates: Man Killed, 2 Among Wounded Suffer Serious Injuries, Says Report

Read More

Birmingham Stabbing LIVE Updates: One man died, another man and a woman suffered serious injuries, while five others received injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, BBC reported.Several people were stabbed in the centre of England’s Birmingham, with the British police declaring it a "major incident" early today. "We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today (Sunday 6 September) we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre", West Midlands Police said in a statement. "A number of other stabbings" were reported in the area shortly after and "this has been declared a major incident", the statement added. The police said work is still going on "to establish what has happened", and could take some time before they are in a position to confirm anything. "At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident," the statement said.