Birmingham Stabbing LIVE Updates: Man Killed, 2 Among Wounded Suffer Serious Injuries, Says Report

Birmingham Stabbing LIVE Updates: One man died, another man and a woman suffered serious injuries, while five others received injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, BBC reported.
Several people were stabbed in the centre of England’s Birmingham, with the British police declaring it a "major incident" early today. "We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today (Sunday 6 September) we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre", West Midlands Police said in a statement. "A number of other stabbings" were reported in the area shortly after and "this has been declared a major incident", the statement added. The police said work is still going on "to establish what has happened", and could take some time before they are in a position to confirm anything. "At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident," the statement said.
Read More
Sep 6, 2020 4:24 pm (IST)
1 Dead, 7 Injured | One man was killed and seven others were injured in Birmingham stabbings, the BBC quoted the police as saying.
A message from the Birmingham City Council (UK) on their social media handle.
Following the major incident declared in #Birmingham, @BrumLeader Cllr Ian Ward said: “We are extremely concerned about last night's major incident in the city centre and of course our thoughts first and foremost are with anyone affected. pic.twitter.com/02Lno0nrAJ
RECAP | The stabbing incident in Birmingham coming after a few sporadic incidents of violence, including one in the Scottish city of Glasgow on June 26, in which six people were injured, including a police officer.
Sep 6, 2020 2:41 pm (IST)
Police officers stand at a cordon in Hurst Street in Birmingham after a number of people were stabbed in the city centre on Sunday.
Sep 6, 2020 2:35 pm (IST)
The West Midlands Police have clarified that a social media footage showing a man being arrested by firearms officers on Colmore Row is not connected to the stabbing incidents.
Sep 6, 2020 2:32 pm (IST)
The BBC quoted its reporter Nick Clitheroe, who was at the scene of the crime that the incidents had unfolded in a part of Birmingham where the Gay Village meets the Chinese Quarter, which is a busy area with clubs and bars. He said the incident appears to have started out as a major fight between large groups of people but at some point knives were used to attack people.
Sep 6, 2020 1:53 pm (IST)
British Labour Party politician Jessica Rose Phillips has tweeted in solidarity with the victims of the attack and ensured all support to the police. Phillips has served as the Member of Parliament for Birmingham Yardley since 2015.
Sending thoughts to all involved and thanks to our emergency services. Will be working with the police to do all we can to help anyone harmed. https://t.co/CHZtN0zDYh
Incident Looks to be Related, Says Mayor | Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street who spoke to BBC said the incidents "look to be related" but the motivation was unknown. He said he was expecting a police news conference to be called later on Sunday morning. Street said he has been briefed by the chief constable and could confirm there had been a "series of incidents in the Hurst Street area". The area is calm and the public has been told to go about their business but remain vigilant."
Sep 6, 2020 1:08 pm (IST)
Police Response Ongoing | Police said the emergency services have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with major incidents. Their response is ongoing in Birmingham city centre and will be for some time. Cordons are in place, and there are some road closures in place.
Sep 6, 2020 12:44 pm (IST)
Eyewitness Says Saw People Fighting | BBC quoted a witness, identified as one Cara, who was working in the area at the time as a club promoter saying that she heard a lot of commotion at about 00:30 BST when she had finished her shift and was drinking with colleagues. She said she heard a "loud bang and quite a lot of commotion". "I found multiple people having fist fights... people from inside pubs and clubs came out and started to see what was going on.
Sep 6, 2020 12:28 pm (IST)
No Report Yet of Gunshots | Police aid they are aware of some comments that gunshots were fired, but so far they have no concrete knowledge of it
We're aware of some comments that gunshots were fired, this has not been reported to us at this stage.
The British police said work is still going on 'to establish what has happened', and could take some time before they are in a position to confirm anything.
Sep 6, 2020 12:16 pm (IST)
Police Cordon Off Central Area in City | The police cordon is near the area known as the Gay Village in the centre of Birmingham, the BBC reported. Many people had been seated at outdoor tables eating and drinking on Saturday evening. The streets in the area had already been closed to traffic due to Coronavirus restrictions.
Sep 6, 2020 12:06 pm (IST)
Emergency Services Pressed Into Action | Emergency services have been put in to assist those who were injured. Police said work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before they are in a position ascertain the extent of the incident.
Sep 6, 2020 12:03 pm (IST)
We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious. However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care. More: https://t.co/5CGvN5y0el
Incidents Reported From Arcadian, Snowhill | The West Midlands Police said officers are on the scene and have asked people to stay away from the area until further notice. Reports said the incident are from Arcadian and Snowhill in Birmingham.
Sep 6, 2020 11:52 am (IST)
The social media handle of the West Midlands Police have confirmed the incident.
#UPDATE | We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in #Birmingham city centre.
We immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service. A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.
Major Stabbing Incident in UK's Birmingham | British police on Sunday said a "major incident" had taken place of multiple stabbings in the centre of England's second city Birmingham. "We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today (Sunday 6 September) we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre", West Midlands Police said in a statement. "A number of other stabbings" were reported in the area shortly after and "this has been declared a major incident", the statement added.
A police officer is seen near the scene of reported stabbings in Birmingham, Britain, on Sunday. (Reuters)
"We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious. “However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care." Footage aired on British television news channels showed large areas of the city centre cordoned off as police officers wearing forensic suits worked at the scene. "Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything," West Midlands Police said. "At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident."