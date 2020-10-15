'Black Spartacus,' Beatles Book Vie For Nonfiction Prize

LONDON: Books about a Haitian revolutionary, The Beatles and the brain are finalists for Britains leading nonfiction literary award.

Contenders announced Thursday for the 50,000-pound ($65,000) Baillie Gifford Prize include Sudhir Hazareesinghs Black Spartacus, a biography of Toussaint Louverture, who led a slave uprising that sparked Haitian independence in the 18th century; Craig Browns One Two Three Four: The Beatles in Time and Matthew Cobbs The Idea of the Brain.”

Also on the shortlist ate Christina Lambs book about women and war, Our Bodies, Their Battlefield; Amy Stanleys Stranger in the Shoguns City, about a woman’s life in 19th-century Japan; and fact-based ghost story The Haunting of Alma Fielding, by Kate Summerscale.

The award recognizes English-language books in current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel, biography, autobiography and the arts.

The winner will be announced at a digital ceremony on Nov. 24.

