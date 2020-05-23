WORLD

1-MIN READ

Black Box Recovered From Site of Pakistan Plane Crash in Karachi, Handed Over For Inquiry

Rescue operations ran well into the night at the crash site on Friday.(Credit: Twitter)

Rescue operations ran well into the night at the crash site on Friday.(Credit: Twitter)

The PIA Airbus jet with 99 people onboard had crashed into a crowded residential district of Karachi on Friday afternoon, leaving just two survivors.

  • Reuters Karachi
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder have been recovered from site of a plane crash in Karachi, an airline spokesman said on Saturday.

"The black box had been found late yesterday, we are handing it over to the inquiry board," Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesman Abdullah Khan said, clarifying that both the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder were found.

A PIA Airbus jet with 99 people aboard crashed into a crowded residential district of the city of Karachi on Friday afternoon after twice trying to land at the airport.


