Blast at Kabul Education Centre Among 200+ Attacks in Afghanistan This Year Under Taliban Rule: A Bloody Timeline

A suicide bomb attack killed at least 19 people at a learning centre in the Afghan capital on Friday. Dozens were injured at the blast that occurred while students were preparing for a university entrance exam, according to officials.

The incident is the latest in a string of attacks that have wreaked havoc in the country that was taken over by the Taliban a year ago. Violence in Afghanistan has largely declined since the Taliban returned to power, but several bomb blasts — some targeting minority communities — have rocked the country in recent months, many claimed by the jihadist Islamic State group. From armed clashes to deadly terrorist attacks, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan or UNAMA has monitored a steady rise in security incidents by terrorist groups and others in Afghanistan since US troops withdrew from the country.

According to the South Asian Terrorism Portal or SATP, there were 207 attacks that were carried out in 2022 alone that killed over 150 people and injured nearly 70 people. These are just from the incidents that were reported and the toll could be much higher. Of these, over 100 over them were categorised as major attacks. 83 explosions were reported and at least 6 suicide attacks were reported.

Here is a timeline of deadly attacks in the recent past

September 2022: Seven killed by car bomb near Kabul mosque

A car packed with explosives blew up outside a mosque attended by Taliban members in the Afghan capital, killing at least seven people minutes after Friday prayers had ended, according to the interior ministry. The explosion occurred in front of Wazir Akbar Khan mosque, not far from the fortified former Green Zone that housed several embassies before the Taliban seized power in August last year.

September 2022: Two Russian embassy staff among six killed in Kabul suicide attack

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near the Russian embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul that killed two staff from the diplomatic mission and four others. In the first attack targeting a foreign mission since the Taliban seized power in August last year, the bomber struck near the entrance of the embassy’s consular section.

August 2022: 21 Killed in blast at Kabul mosque

A blast that ripped through a mosque packed with worshippers in the Afghan capital killed at least 21 people and wounded more than two dozen others, police said.

August 2022: Bomb kills two people in Shiite area of Kabul

A bomb exploded and killed two people in a Shiite neighbourhood of Kabul, police said, with the Islamic State group claiming the blast — the second targeting the Afghan minority in as many days. The explosion, which came ahead of the major Shiite mourning ritual of Ashura on Monday, also wounded 22 others, police spokesman Khalid Zadran said in a statement to journalists.

July 2022: Four wounded in grenade blast at Afghan cricket match

A grenade blast during a match at Afghanistan’s main cricket stadium wounded four spectators and briefly halted the game, officials and police said. The explosion happened at a match between Pamir Zalmi and Band-e-Amir Dragons in the country’s domestic T20 league, held at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

April 2022: 6 Killed in Twin School Blasts in Kabul

Two deadly bomb blasts at separate education centres in the area killed six people and wounded at least 20 others. The explosions took place at the all-boys Abdul Rahim Shahid high school and the nearby Mumtaz Education Centre, both located in the Dasht-e-Barchi area, a predominantly Shiite Muslim neighbourhood in western Kabul. The attack at the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school reportedly occurred as students were coming out of their morning classes, according to the UN in Afghanistan. The blasts at the Mumtaz Education Centre followed shortly afterwards.

Many attacks have devastated the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood, with many targeting women, children and schools.

Last year, before the Taliban returned to power, at least 85 people — mainly girl students — were killed and about 300 wounded when three bombs exploded near their school in the area.

No group claimed responsibility, but a year earlier IS claimed a suicide attack on an educational centre in the same neighbourhood that killed 24, including students.

In May 2020, the group was blamed for a bloody gun attack on a maternity ward of a hospital in Dasht-e-Barchi that killed 25 people, including new mothers.

(With inputs from AFP)

