Blast destroys Baltimore homes; at least 1 dead, 5 trapped: firefighters

A major explosion tore through a Baltimore neighborhood on Monday, leveling several houses, killing at least one person and critically injuring three while at least five others were trapped, firefighters said.

Photos from the scene showed a section of row houses leveled with rubble strewn about as rescue workers climbed over a pile of debris, searching for victims.

“One adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more,” the Baltimore City Fire Department posted on Twitter.

Three patients, all in critical condition, were rescued by firefighters, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 wrote on Twitter.

Also Watch Sachin Pilot Irons Out Issues With Party After Meeting Top Leadership | CNN News18

“Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Response and Second Alarm has been called,” the union said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor