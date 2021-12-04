CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Large Explosion Heard Near Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility: Report
1-MIN READ

Large Explosion Heard Near Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility: Report

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, REUTERS

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, REUTERS

No official source has yet confirmed or denied the report.

Iranian news websites on Saturday quoted a student news agency as saying a large explosion had been heard in the sky above the town of Natanz, which houses nuclear sites, but that there was no official confirmation of the report.

"Local sources have reported hearing a large explosion in the Natanz sky. No official source has yet confirmed or denied the report," the websites, including Faraunews, quoted the Daneshju (Student) News Agency as reporting.

first published:December 04, 2021, 23:42 IST