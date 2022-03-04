At Least 30 Dead In Peshawar Suicide Blast, Terrorist Detonated Vest Inside Mosque's Pulpit

A suicide attack in a mosque in Peshawar has led to the deaths of at least 30 people and injured more than 50 people, Pakistan-based news agency GeoNews reported.

The blast occurred in the Qissa Khwani bazaar in the Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar.

The news report also said that all injured were taken to Lady Reading Hospital and 10 people among the injured were in a critical condition.

People familiar with the developments told GeoNews that it was a terrorist attack and gunfire followed the suicide attack. The Peshawar inspector-general of police received instructions to carry out a detailed investigation into the incident.

Peshawar chief minister Mahmood Khan condemned the arrest. His aide Barrister Saif said that terrorists tried to enter the mosque but were stopped by the police following exchange of gunfire. However, one of the terrorists entered the mosque and detonated the suicide vest.

Prime minister Imran Khan also condemned the blast and has ordered an investigation into the terrorist attack.

