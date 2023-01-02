CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

At least 10 People Killed, 8 Others Injured in Blast Outside Military Airport in Kabul: Report

Last Updated: January 02, 2023, 07:40 IST

Kabul, Afghanistan

Taliban special force fighters arrive inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. military's withdrawal, in Kabul, Afghanistan, last August. (Image: AP file)

The Taliban authorities claim to have improved security since storming back to power in August 2021 but there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks

Over 10 people were killed and eight others seriously injured in an explosion that rocked the Kabul military airport on Sunday, Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban Interior Ministry spokesperson.

The explosion occurred at the entrance to a military airfield in the Afghan capital on Sunday. The cause of the blast at the gate of the facility next to Kabul’s international airport was unclear, interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor said.

“A number of our compatriots have been martyred and wounded in the blast," Takor said, adding that authorities were investigating the incident.

The Taliban authorities claim to have improved security since storming back to power in August 2021 but there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks, many claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State group.

Last month at least five Chinese nationals were wounded when gunmen stormed a hotel popular with Chinese business people in Kabul. The attack was claimed by IS.

Hundreds of people, including members of Afghanistan’s minority communities, have been killed and wounded in attacks since the Taliban returned to power.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News here

first published:January 02, 2023, 07:30 IST
last updated:January 02, 2023, 07:40 IST
