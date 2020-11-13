Blast Reported At Veterans Medical Center In Connecticut

Officials are investigating a reported explosion at a medical center for U.S. veterans in West Haven, Connecticut, the state police said in a statement on Friday, without providing further details.

The Connecticut State Police said on Twitter that detectives from its fire and explosion unit were dispatched to the West Haven VA Medical Center to assist local fire marshals with the reported explosion.

When asked for further details, the state police referred Reuters to the West Haven Police Department, which did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Fire officials in West Haven also could not be reached for comment.

