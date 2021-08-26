The US Pentagon has confirmed that there was a large explosion outside Kabul airport on Thursday evening, even as reports of a second explosion has surfaced. 13 persons have reportedly been killed in the explosions so far, according to a statement by Taliban to Al Jazeera. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a tweet that the explosion near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties.

A blast outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul was first reported by the US Pentagon at 7.14 pm. Details of casualties from explosion near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport are unclear as of now. US personnel are reportedly among the injured, according to CNN.

The blast could be a suicide attack, reported CNN.

According to Al Jazeera, a second explosion has taken place near the Kabul airport at Baron Hotel.

The US Embassy has issued an alert, cautioning US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates for now.

“US citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," said the advisory.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has been briefed on the blast by a White House official. The US said on Thursday that evacuations from Afghanistan will be wrapped up in 36 hours.

