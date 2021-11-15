CHANGE LANGUAGE
Blinken Spoke with French Counterpart on Russian Military Activity in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with France to discuss Russian activity in Ukraine. (File photo/Reuters)

Blinken and the French foreign minister also discussed joint efforts to address Iran's nuclear program, according to the State Department.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss reports of what they called “concerning" Russian military activity in and near Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said on Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said there are nearly 100,000 Russian soldiers near Ukraine’s border and that Western countries had shared information about active Russian troop movements with Kyiv.

first published:November 15, 2021, 07:28 IST