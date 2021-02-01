News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

PRESENTED BY

Co Presenting

Associate Partner

  • Union Budget 2021
  • Union Budget 2021
News18» News»World»US Mulling New Sanctions Against North Korea As Russia, Iran Loom: Secy of State Antony Blinken
1-MIN READ

US Mulling New Sanctions Against North Korea As Russia, Iran Loom: Secy of State Antony Blinken

File photo of Antony Blinken (Reuters)

File photo of Antony Blinken (Reuters)

The Biden administration would consider new sanctions against North Korea as well as other possible actions against Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a television interview on Monday as it continued its foreign policy review.

The Biden administration would consider new sanctions against North Korea as well as other possible actions against Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a television interview on Monday as it continued its foreign policy review.

In an interview with NBC News, taped on Sunday, Blinken did not commit to specific sanctions against Moscow as it reviewed the ongoing situation involving jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russian election interference, the Solar Wind Hack and alleged bounties against U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...