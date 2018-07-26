English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Blood Moon' to Appear for 21st Century's Longest Lunar Eclipse This Friday
The eclipse will be visible from Europe, Africa and the Middle East between sunset and midnight on July 27 and then between midnight and sunrise on July 28 in much of Asia and Australia.
(Image: AP)
Loading...
London: A blood moon will appear in the night sky around much of the world on Friday night as the moon moves into the shadow of the earth for the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st Century.
The total eclipse will last 1 hour, 42 minutes and 57 seconds, though a partial eclipse precedes and follows, meaning the moon will spend a total of 3 hours and 54 minutes in the earth's umbral shadow, according to NASA.
The eclipse will be visible from Europe, Africa and the Middle East between sunset and midnight on July 27 and then between midnight and sunrise on July 28 in much of Asia and Australia.
"It's called a blood moon because the light from the sun goes through the earth's atmosphere on its way to the moon and the earth's atmosphere turns it red in the same way that when the sun goes down it goes red," Andrew Fabian, professor of astronomy at the University of Cambridge.
When the moon moves into the conical shaped shadow of the earth, it goes from being illuminated by the sun to being dark. Some light, though, will still reach the moon because it is bent by the earth's atmosphere.
"If you were standing on the moon in this eclipse, you would see the sun and then the earth would come in the way and blot out the sun," said Fabian. "The rim of the earth would be glowing because light is being scattered by the earth's atmosphere."
The same day, Mars will be at its brightest as it travels close to earth, so observers may be able to see what looks like an orange-red star which is in fact the so called red planet.
When asked if the eclipse might be an omen of some sort, Fabian, who said he will try to observe the eclipse, laughed: "Absolutely not. Astrology is not something we follow."
The eclipse of the moon will not be visible from North America or most of the Pacific. The next lunar eclipse of such a length is due in 2123.
Also Watch
The total eclipse will last 1 hour, 42 minutes and 57 seconds, though a partial eclipse precedes and follows, meaning the moon will spend a total of 3 hours and 54 minutes in the earth's umbral shadow, according to NASA.
The eclipse will be visible from Europe, Africa and the Middle East between sunset and midnight on July 27 and then between midnight and sunrise on July 28 in much of Asia and Australia.
"It's called a blood moon because the light from the sun goes through the earth's atmosphere on its way to the moon and the earth's atmosphere turns it red in the same way that when the sun goes down it goes red," Andrew Fabian, professor of astronomy at the University of Cambridge.
When the moon moves into the conical shaped shadow of the earth, it goes from being illuminated by the sun to being dark. Some light, though, will still reach the moon because it is bent by the earth's atmosphere.
"If you were standing on the moon in this eclipse, you would see the sun and then the earth would come in the way and blot out the sun," said Fabian. "The rim of the earth would be glowing because light is being scattered by the earth's atmosphere."
The same day, Mars will be at its brightest as it travels close to earth, so observers may be able to see what looks like an orange-red star which is in fact the so called red planet.
When asked if the eclipse might be an omen of some sort, Fabian, who said he will try to observe the eclipse, laughed: "Absolutely not. Astrology is not something we follow."
The eclipse of the moon will not be visible from North America or most of the Pacific. The next lunar eclipse of such a length is due in 2123.
Also Watch
-
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
- France's Benjamin Pavard Wins World Cup Goal of the Tournament
- Samsung overtakes Xiaomi to take top spot in Indian smartphone market: Counterpoint
- New 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Teased, Most Aerodynamic Car Ever
- India in England – Five Batting Performances that Linger in Memory
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...