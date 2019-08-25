BM Kutty, Pakistani Politician of Kerala Origin, Passes Away at 89

Karachi: Well-known peace activist and Pakistani politician of Kerala origin BM Kutty passed away in Karachi on Sunday after a protracted illness. He was 89.

Biyyathil Mohyuddin Kutty, popularly known as BM Kutty, was born in Kerala’s Tirur on July 15, 1930. He migrated to Pakistan in 1949 at the age of 19 and rose to prominence there.

The eldest of five siblings, he belonged to a Malayali Muslim family of peasants and landowners and was raised in middle-class circumstances. During his student days, Kutty developed socialist and leftist political views and joined the Kerala Students Federation affiliated with the Communist Party.

After shifting to Pakistan, Kutty was associated with Pakistan Awami League and National Awami Party (NAP), left-leaning parties in the country. He has also served as the joint secretary-general of the Movement for Restoration of Democracy (MRD) for three years.

BM Kutty came to limelight when he launched his autobiography “Sixty years in self-exile: No Regrets; A Political Autobiography” in 2011. He narrated his story about his journey from Kerala to Karachi explaining why he had opted to stay in Pakistan.

He was general secretary of Pakistan Peace Coalition, a group that has been working to promote peace process between India and Pakistan. Kutty also served as political secretary to the governor of Balochistan. He took part in several political movements. The high point of his career was his association with Ghaus Baksh Bizenjo, the governor of Balochistan province in 1972.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Facebook to condole the death of the left leader and said Kutty has consistently been fighting to better India-Pakistan relationship.

"He (Kutty) was born in Tirur (in Malappuram district) and later emigrated to Pakistan and emerged as a major figure in Pakistan's politics, he was also a prominent journalist and a determined leader who fought for peace and against communalism," Vijayan Said.

The late Birjis Mohyuddin Kutty was his wife and is survived by four children.

(With inputs from PTI)

