CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#BiggBossOTT#RajKundra
Home» News» World» Boat Capsizes in Karnali River in Nepal, Six Including Three Children Missing
1-MIN READ

Boat Capsizes in Karnali River in Nepal, Six Including Three Children Missing

Six persons, who were reportedly on their way to get the Covid19 vaccine, went missing after their boat capsized in the Karnali river. (File photo)

Six persons, who were reportedly on their way to get the Covid19 vaccine, went missing after their boat capsized in the Karnali river. (File photo)

The incident happened when all the persons were sailing from Mohanyal Rural Municipality of Kailali to Chaukune Rural Municipality in Surkhet of Western Nepal.

At least six persons, including three children, have gone missing after a boat they were travelling in capsized on Sunday in the Karnali River in western Nepal, officials said. The incident happened when all the persons were sailing from Mohanyal Rural Municipality of Kailali to Chaukune Rural Municipality in Surkhet of Western Nepal.

According to the officials, the children were accompanied by their mothers and they were on their way to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the municipality. The boat they were travelling in met with the accident at around 11 AM on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 01, 2021, 23:27 IST