WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Boat Carrying 20 Illegal Migrants Capsizes Off Tunisia Coast, 1 Dead

Representative Image

Representative Image

The body of one of them was retrieved from the sea while search operations are underway for six other passengers.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 7:44 AM IST
Share this:

A boat carrying illegal migrants from Tunisia to Italy capsized on Saturday leaving one person dead, Tunisian authorities said, adding that six other people were missing at sea.

The boat sank off the coast of Thyna near the port of Sfax in the morning, Moez Triaa, a spokesman for Tunisia's civil protection unit, told AFP.

A total of 20 Tunisians were on board the stricken boat, he said.

The body of one of them was retrieved from the sea while search operations are underway for six other passengers, Mr Triaa added.

He said that authorities arrested 11 people who were aboard the vessel, while two others managed to escape.

Meanwhile a spokesman for the National Guard told Mosaique FM, a private radio station, that its forces had arrested 223 people this week who tried to cross the Mediterranean illegally to Europe.

The migrants included 94 sub-Saharan Africans, the spokesman, Housemeddine Jebabli, said.

Thousands of young Tunisians make the often deadly sea crossing to Europe each year, driven by high unemployment at home.

According to Europe's coast guard service Frontex the number of illegal migrants trying to make their way to Europe fell by 85 percent in April compared to the previous month.

Frontex linked the drop to the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading