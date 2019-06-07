Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Boat Carrying 38 Capsizes in Pakistan; Kills 3 Sisters

The boat with 38 passengers on board capsized at Kundal dam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swabi district due to overloading.

PTI

Updated:June 7, 2019, 10:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Boat Carrying 38 Capsizes in Pakistan; Kills 3 Sisters
Representative Image
Loading...

Peshawar: Three sisters were drowned as a boat carrying 38 passengers capsized due to overloading in Pakistan's northwest region on Friday, police said.

The boat with 38 passengers on board capsized at Kundal dam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swabi district due to overloading.

While three sisters drowned during the incident, rest of the passengers were rescued safely.

"The rescue team safely rescued 35 passengers and later recovered the bodies of three sisters," police said.

The bodies of those drowned were handed over to their relatives for burial.

Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser and KPK local government minister Shahram Khan Tarkai, who belong to swabi district, expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram