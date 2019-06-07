Boat Carrying 38 Capsizes in Pakistan; Kills 3 Sisters
The boat with 38 passengers on board capsized at Kundal dam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swabi district due to overloading.
Representative Image
Peshawar: Three sisters were drowned as a boat carrying 38 passengers capsized due to overloading in Pakistan's northwest region on Friday, police said.
While three sisters drowned during the incident, rest of the passengers were rescued safely.
"The rescue team safely rescued 35 passengers and later recovered the bodies of three sisters," police said.
The bodies of those drowned were handed over to their relatives for burial.
Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser and KPK local government minister Shahram Khan Tarkai, who belong to swabi district, expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident.
