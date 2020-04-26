WORLD

1-MIN READ

Bodies of 2 Missing South Korean Trekkers Recovered in Nepal

Representative image. (Reuters)

Representative image. (Reuters)

An army helicopter flew the bodies of one male and one female to Pokhara from the Annapurna Trekking Circuit, said Nepalese army official Major General Gokul Bhandari.

  • PTI Kathmandu
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 7:51 PM IST
Rescuers on Sunday recovered the bodies of two South Korean trekkers who were missing since January when an avalanche buried them in Nepal's mountains, officials said.

An army helicopter flew the bodies of one male and one female to Pokhara from the Annapurna Trekking Circuit, said Nepalese army official Major General Gokul Bhandari.

The body of one of their Nepali guides was recovered on Friday, while another was recovered a few days earlier.

An avalanche had buried a total of four South Korean trekkers and three Nepali guides in January.

Rescuers spent weeks searching for the bodies, but continuing avalanches and thick layers of snow prevented them from finding them.

The warming spring weather eventually melted the snow, exposing the bodies and allowing the rescuers to recover them.

A search continues for the two trekkers and one guide who remain missing, Bhandari said.

