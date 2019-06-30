Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bodies of Migrant Man, Daughter Who Drowned Crossing into US Sent Back to Native El Salvador

The two asylum-seekers drowned on June 23 while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas as the child's mother watched helplessly from the river bank.

AFP

Updated:June 30, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bodies of Migrant Man, Daughter Who Drowned Crossing into US Sent Back to Native El Salvador
The father and daughter drowned while crossing the Rio Grande river to reach from Mexico to the US. (Image: Twitter/ @cahulaan)
Loading...

San Salvador: The bodies of a man and his young daughter who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico to the United States were returned on Sunday to their native El Salvador.

A shocking photo of the lifeless bodies of Oscar Alberto Martinez, who was 25, and his 23-month-old daughter Valeria lying face down in the river fueled concern and outrage around the world, with some people blaming the US crackdown on border crossings for their deaths.

Hearses accompanied by a long caravan brought the two corpses to the town of La Hachadura, near the border with Guatemala. Mario Duran, the Salvadoran minister of government, was on hand to receive the remains.

The two victims are to be transferred to a cemetery in southern San Salvador, to be buried after a day-long vigil.

The two asylum-seekers drowned on June 23 while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas, near the city of Brownsville, as the child's mother, Tania Vanessa Avalos, watched helplessly from the river bank.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram