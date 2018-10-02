English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Body Found Inside Plane Days After It Ditched Into Pacific Lagoon
The airline initially said all 35 passengers and 12 crew aboard evacuated safely. But divers examining the submerged wreck had made a grim discovery.
Local fishing boats move in to recover the passengers and crew of Air Niugini flight following the plane crashing into the sea on its approach to Chuuk International Airport in the Federated States of Micronesia. (AP)
Loading...
Wellington: A male passenger's body has been found inside an airliner that ditched and sank in a lagoon last week after missing the runway on a remote Pacific island, officials said.
The Air Niugini Boeing 737-800 was attempting to land at Weno airport in Micronesia on Friday morning but fell short of the runway and splashed down in Chuuk lagoon.
The airline initially said all 35 passengers and 12 crew aboard evacuated safely. But divers examining the submerged wreck had made a grim discovery.
"It is with great sadness I confirm that the body of a male passenger was discovered by divers today as they conducted a further search of P2-PXE and the surrounding area in Chuuk lagoon," Air Niugini chief executive Tahawar Durrani said in a statement late Monday.
The Micronesian government said US Navy divers recovered the body from the aircraft. Further details about the deceased were not available. The government said nine people were injured in the crash, four of them critically.
It said an investigation team from the Federated States of Micronesia was working with officials from Papua New Guinea and the United States to determine the cause of the crash. "Plans are underway to recover the black box from the submerged airplane," it said in a statement.
Air Niugini said Friday it had been informed that "the weather was very poor with heavy rain and reduced visibility at the time of incident".
The Air Niugini Boeing 737-800 was attempting to land at Weno airport in Micronesia on Friday morning but fell short of the runway and splashed down in Chuuk lagoon.
The airline initially said all 35 passengers and 12 crew aboard evacuated safely. But divers examining the submerged wreck had made a grim discovery.
"It is with great sadness I confirm that the body of a male passenger was discovered by divers today as they conducted a further search of P2-PXE and the surrounding area in Chuuk lagoon," Air Niugini chief executive Tahawar Durrani said in a statement late Monday.
The Micronesian government said US Navy divers recovered the body from the aircraft. Further details about the deceased were not available. The government said nine people were injured in the crash, four of them critically.
It said an investigation team from the Federated States of Micronesia was working with officials from Papua New Guinea and the United States to determine the cause of the crash. "Plans are underway to recover the black box from the submerged airplane," it said in a statement.
Air Niugini said Friday it had been informed that "the weather was very poor with heavy rain and reduced visibility at the time of incident".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Monday 01 October , 2018 Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coke Studio, Fast-Bowlers and Grills: These are the Things From Pakistan that Indians Love
- Seem To Be Different Rules for Different Players - Harbhajan Slams Selectors for Nair Axe
- Telegram Desktop App Found to be Leaking User Data During Voice Calls
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix and Amazon Prime This Week
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...