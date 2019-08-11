Body Linked to Mosque Shooting Found in Home Near Oslo
A gunman has been arrested after he opened fire in a mosque near the Norwegian capital earlier on Saturday, injuring one person before being overpowered by an elderly worshipper.
Image for representation.
Oslo: A "dead person" connected to the shooting at a mosque in an Oslo suburb has been found in a home near where the incident took place, Norwegian police said Saturday.
"The Oslo police district tonight has found a dead person in a residence... in Baerum. The find is linked to the event at a mosque earlier today," Oslo police spokesman Roar Hanssen said in a statement.
He added that a press conference would be held at 11 pm (2100 GMT).
A gunman has been arrested after he opened fire in a mosque near the Norwegian capital earlier on Saturday, injuring one person before being overpowered by an elderly worshipper.
The head of the mosque described the assailant, armed with multiple weapons, as a young white man dressed in black and said he was wearing a helmet and bullet proof vest.
Police were alerted to the shooting at the al-Noor Islamic centre in the Oslo suburb of Baerum shortly after 4 pm (1400 GMT).
Police said there was no indication that people other than the "young man" arrested were involved in Saturday's incident.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Spike Pakistan Out of Asian U-23 Volleyball Championship to Reach Maiden Final
- Snaking In: A Giant Python Creeps Into Bathroom as Children are Brushing Teeth
- Raina Undergoes Knee Surgery, Set to Miss Parts of Domestic Season
- India vs West Indies: West Indies Resist Sentimental Gayle Test Recall
- Premier League 2019-20 Season Kicks Off With This Tech Loaded Football in Play