Body Linked to Mosque Shooting Found in Home Near Oslo

Oslo: A "dead person" connected to the shooting at a mosque in an Oslo suburb has been found in a home near where the incident took place, Norwegian police said Saturday.

"The Oslo police district tonight has found a dead person in a residence... in Baerum. The find is linked to the event at a mosque earlier today," Oslo police spokesman Roar Hanssen said in a statement.

He added that a press conference would be held at 11 pm (2100 GMT).

A gunman has been arrested after he opened fire in a mosque near the Norwegian capital earlier on Saturday, injuring one person before being overpowered by an elderly worshipper.

The head of the mosque described the assailant, armed with multiple weapons, as a young white man dressed in black and said he was wearing a helmet and bullet proof vest.

Police were alerted to the shooting at the al-Noor Islamic centre in the Oslo suburb of Baerum shortly after 4 pm (1400 GMT).

Police said there was no indication that people other than the "young man" arrested were involved in Saturday's incident.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.