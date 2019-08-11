Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Body Linked to Mosque Shooting Found in Home Near Oslo

A gunman has been arrested after he opened fire in a mosque near the Norwegian capital earlier on Saturday, injuring one person before being overpowered by an elderly worshipper.

AFP

Updated:August 11, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Body Linked to Mosque Shooting Found in Home Near Oslo
Image for representation.
Loading...

Oslo: A "dead person" connected to the shooting at a mosque in an Oslo suburb has been found in a home near where the incident took place, Norwegian police said Saturday.

"The Oslo police district tonight has found a dead person in a residence... in Baerum. The find is linked to the event at a mosque earlier today," Oslo police spokesman Roar Hanssen said in a statement.

He added that a press conference would be held at 11 pm (2100 GMT).

A gunman has been arrested after he opened fire in a mosque near the Norwegian capital earlier on Saturday, injuring one person before being overpowered by an elderly worshipper.

The head of the mosque described the assailant, armed with multiple weapons, as a young white man dressed in black and said he was wearing a helmet and bullet proof vest.

Police were alerted to the shooting at the al-Noor Islamic centre in the Oslo suburb of Baerum shortly after 4 pm (1400 GMT).

Police said there was no indication that people other than the "young man" arrested were involved in Saturday's incident.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram