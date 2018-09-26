Body of Man Murdered 40 years Ago Found After Fig Tree Grows Out of His Stomach

The body of a missing man, who was murdered in 1974, has finally been found after a fig seed in his stomach grew into a tree. In 2011, a researcher spotted a fig tree growing in an unusual place in the mountains. He dug the area around the tree and was horrified to find the remains of a human body there.The tree had grown out of the stomach of a man, identified as Ahmet Hergune, who was killed during a conflict between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots in 1974. Two other bodies were also discovered from the spot.The detectives investigating the killing discovered that Hergune and the other two had been killed by a dynamite in the cave, and the blast had made a hole in the cave that let in light. Hergune had apparently eaten the fig shortly before he died, the Mirror reported.Hergune, who had joined the Turkish Resistance Organization (TMT) along with the other two persons, was taken to the cave during the fighting. The three bodies remained untraced for nearly 40 years. "For years we searched for my brother in vain," said 87 year-old Munur Herguner, Hergune’s sister."We used to live in a village with a population of 4,000, half Greek, half Turkish. In 1974, the disturbances began. My brother Ahmet joined the Turkish Resistance Organization (TMT). On 10th June, the Greeks took him away," she told the Mirror.