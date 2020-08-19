Body of Sudanese teen migrant found on French shore

PARIS The body of a 16-year-old Sudanese migrant who apparently was trying to reach Britain by sea was found washed up on a French beach Wednesday, authorities said.



The discovery comes amid tensions between Britain and France over a rise in migrants efforts to cross the English Channel in recent weeks.



The French governments minister for citizenship issues, Marlene Schiappa, tweeted about the discovery of the boy’s body on the beach of the English Channel coast town of Sangatte. She expressed immense sadness and promised a greater mobilization against “traffickers who profit from human misery.



Police retrieved the body from the sand in Sangatte and identified the teenager through documents he had with him, according to local newspaper Voix du Nord.



At least 650 migrants have crossed the English Channel, one of the worlds busiest waterways, in small boats so far this month, encouraged by favorable weather.



France has rescued more than 150 migrants in recent weeks. Britain’s Royal Air Force has been patrolling the area, and British officials have hardened their rhetoric against asylum-seekers. But the trafficking attempts continue.



The issue has long fueled tensions between the countries, but they routinely cooperate to prevent migrants gathered around the French ports of Calais and Dunkirk from sneaking onto trains or hiding in trucks to enter Britain.



Britains immigration minister met with French officials last week and announced new joint efforts to try to stop such attempts, as well as the rising crossings by boat. Britains newly appointed Channel threat commander, Dan OMahoney, is expected in France this week to continue talks.



