»
Boeing 737 With 136 on Board Skids on Runway, Slides into Florida River

The mayor of Jacksonville said on Twitter that everyone on board the flight was "alive and accounted for" but that crews were working to control jet fuel on the water.

Reuters

Updated:May 4, 2019, 9:00 AM IST
Jacksonville: A plane went into the St. Johns River on Friday night, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said.

"I've been briefed that all lives have been accounted for," the mayor tweeted.

A spokesman from the Naval Air Station Jacksonville said a Boeing 737 slid off of a runway into the St. Johns River at 9:40 p.m. ET. The station told CNN affiliate WJXT that the plane appears to have skidded off the airport runway while trying to land and ended up in the river.

The station said the plane was arriving "from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba into Naval Air Station Jacksonville " and crashed into the river at the end of the runway.

"Navy security and emergency response personnel are on the scene and monitoring the situation," the station said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a tweet the plane was in "shallow water," and was "not submerged."

The sheriff's office also said "every person is alive." Curry said fire and rescue crews were on the scene. "While they work please pray," he wrote.
