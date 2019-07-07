Boko Haram Kills Five Soldiers in Northeast Nigeria: Sources
The sources said the death toll could increase as a number of soldiers were still missing after the attack on Thursday in Damboa, in Borno state in northeastern Nigeria.
Representative image.
Maiduguri (Nigeria): Islamist insurgent group Boko Haram ambushed Nigerian soldiers in the northeast of the country, killing at least five and injuring more than a dozen, sources told Reuters on Sunday.
The sources said the death toll could increase as a number of soldiers were still missing after the attack on Thursday in Damboa, in Borno state in northeastern Nigeria. The soldiers had gone to the area to clear a Boko Haram camp, but were ambushed, the sources said.
Boko Haram militants have killed thousands and displaced millions in Nigeria during the group's decade-long insurgency against the government. The general commanding officer, Brigadier General Bulama Biu, confirmed a confrontation between troops and Boko Haram, but said there was "no casualty on the part of troops."
Three military sources and three fighters with armed vigilante group Civilian Joint Task Force said the bodies of five soldiers had been recovered, and that 16 fighters, including 14 soldiers and two civilians, were injured. The sources said multiple fighters were still missing.
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma's Expressions During India vs Sri Lanka Match Inspire Hilarious Memes
- Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's Romantic Couple Dance at Sunset is Simply Unmissable
- This Bajaj Pulsar 180 Modified to Look Like Ducati Scrambler Looks Legit
- Sabyasachi Apologises After Getting Brutally Trolled for His 'Overdressed Women' Post
- BCCI Files Written Complaint After Anti-India Banners Fly During India-Sri Lanka Clash
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s