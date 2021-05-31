world

Boko Haram Militants Kill 8 in Southeastern Niger's Diffa, Says Defence Ministry

Freed Nigerian schoolboys walk after they were rescued by security forces in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

The Boko Haram insurgency broke out in northeastern Nigeria in 2000, but violence frequently spills over into neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

Insurgents from the Islamist group Boko Haram killed four soldiers and four civilians in an attack on Niger’s southeastern desert town of Diffa, the defence ministry said.

At least six militants were killed in the raid on Friday, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The insurgents attacked Diffa in the late afternoon, riding in about 15 vehicles. After intense fighting, they were pushed back by security forces,

In December, an attack blamed on Boko Haram killed 28 people and burned 800 homes in Diffa region.

first published:May 31, 2021, 07:34 IST