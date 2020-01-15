English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Bolivia Arrests Former Minister Under Evo Morales for Corruption

Carlos Romero served as a minister under Bolivia's ex-President Evo Morales (in picture) who has defended Romero. (Reuters)

Carlos Romero served as a minister under Bolivia's ex-President Evo Morales (in picture) who has defended Romero. (Reuters)

The former interior minister was close to former president Evo Morales, who resigned in November amid protests over a disputed election and fled the country.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: January 15, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
Share this:
La Paz: Bolivia on Tuesday arrested a powerful ex-minister under former president Evo Morales on suspicion of corruption, prosecutors said. The detainee is Carlos Romero, the former interior minister who was close to Morales, who resigned in November amid protests over a disputed election and fled the country.

A conservative interim government has taken over ahead of presidential voting in May, and several ministers under Morales' leftist government have been charged or are under investigation and have sought refuge in the Mexican embassy.

Romero, 53, has been arrested over alleged misuse of funds in a government agency tasked with fighting drug trafficking, the prosecutors said. Romero will now go before a judge who will determine whether to keep him in custody, release him with charges or place him under house arrest, the prosecutors said.

From his exile in Argentina, Morales defended Romero. Morales said the government of acting president Jeanine Anez "does not want justice but rather revenge and impunity."
Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story