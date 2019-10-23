Maharashtra Assembly Elections
195/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|133
|31
|31
|18
|13
|+/- 2014
|+12
|-06
|-02
|+01
Haryana Assembly Elections
195/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|133
|31
|18
|13
|+/- 2014
|+12
|-06
|-02
|+01
Bolivia's Evo Morales Blasts Opposition 'Coup' Amid Election Standoff
In a fiery early-morning speech, leftist Morales criticised recent violence that saw electoral offices torched and skirmishes between protesters and police, which he blamed on the right-wing opposition.
Bolivia's President Evo Morales speaks during a news conference at the presidential palace La Casa Grande del Pueblo in La Paz, Bolivia. (Reuters)
La Paz: Bolivian leader Evo Morales on Wednesday repeated his claim of victory in a presidential election and accused the opposition of trying to orchestrate a coup, after mass opposition-led protests since the Sunday vote that claimed the counting was rigged.
The latest official count, apparently frozen with nearly 97% of the ballot processed, showed Morales with 46.49% of the vote. That puts him 9.5 points ahead of main rival Carlos Mesa, but still short of the 10-point lead needed to win outright and avoid a riskier second round run-off.
In a fiery early-morning speech at the government office in capital city La Paz, leftist Morales criticised recent violence that saw electoral offices torched and skirmishes between protesters and police, which he blamed on the right-wing opposition and what he described as their foreign backers.
"I have called this conference to denounce, in front of the Bolivian people and the entire world, that a coup d'etat is in progress. In advance, the right had prepared with international support for a coup," he said.
Morales called on the people to "defend democracy" in the speech. Later in the day, he sought to shore up backing from the country's military at an event in the region of Cochabamba, a key source of political support.
Rival Mesa, in a video statement on Wednesday, called for "permanent protests" until a second round vote was confirmed, and said he would present evidence of electoral fraud.
Protesters, angry at what they saw as an attempt by Morales to rig the vote, had protested en masse in La Paz, outside where the electoral board was processing the last remaining ballots with the president edging towards outright victory.
Unrest in the country began after an official quick vote count was disrupted by a near 24-hour halt late on Sunday, when Morales claimed his party would win outright despite initial numbers showing the two main rivals heading to a second round.
'What's he afraid of?'
The tensions mark the most severe challenge to Morales' near 14-year rule of the land-locked nation, since he came to power in 2006 as the country's first indigenous leader.
The former union leader for coca farmers has overseen relative stability and growth, but angered many by running for a fourth consecutive term in defiance of term limits and a 2016 referendum that voted against him doing so.
"If he wants to be elected cleanly, he should accept a second round election. What's he afraid of?" asked Maria Luz Vargas, 65, a newspaper seller in La Paz who closed up her kiosk early on Tuesday to join the protests.
The official election monitor, the Organization of American States (OAS), called the count into question and cited a "drastic" and inexplicable shift in the vote, which hurt voters' confidence in the electoral process.
At a meeting held on Wednesday to discuss issues in Bolivia, the OAS said Morales could not claim victory and that it recommended that even if he were to reach a 10-point lead that the country should still hold a second round vote.
A number of foreign governments, including the United States, Brazil and the European Union, voiced concerns about the integrity of the vote.
Morales, often known just as "Evo," called on his supporters, especially in rural areas, to help "defend democracy," adding he was convinced that when the final vote count was announced he would have a clear first-round win.
"Our triumph has always been with the votes from the rural areas with the votes of the indigenous movement," he said, adding he would respect the final result.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Police Drama or Unsafe Abortion? The Complicated Choice For Pregnant, Indian Teenagers
- Watch: Farmer Turns 910-Pound Pumpkin into Boat and Goes for a Ride in Pond
- Apple Watch Saves Another Life; This Time a Man Who Fell Off a Cliff And Broke His Back
- PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 Arriving in December, Glass Windows and New Items Leaked
- Reliance Jio All-In-One Rs 222 Plan Vs. Airtel Rs 249 And Vodafone Rs 229 Recharge