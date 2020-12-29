News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Bolsonaro Says COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Available To Brazilians Five Days After Approval
1-MIN READ

Bolsonaro Says COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Available To Brazilians Five Days After Approval

Bolsonaro Says COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Available To Brazilians Five Days After Approval

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday a COVID19 vaccine would be available in the country within five days of being approved by federal health regulator Anvisa.

SANTOS, Brazil: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday a COVID-19 vaccine would be available in the country within five days of being approved by federal health regulator Anvisa.

The president told journalists the Health Ministry would only buy a vaccine with a strong recommendation from Anvisa and it would be distributed equally among Brazil’s states.

Bolsonaro, who was infected with COVID-19 in July, has sought to downplay the severity of the virus and said he will not agree to be vaccinated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...