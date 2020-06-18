WORLD

Bolton a ‘Sick Puppy’, His Book ‘Pure Fiction’: Trump Tears Into His ex-NSA in Twitter Rant

President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the East Room of the White House, on June 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In a tweet calling the former national security advisor a "sick puppy", Trump said the book is "a compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make me look bad."

  • AFP washington
  • Last Updated: June 18, 2020, 7:13 PM IST
President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed former top aide John Bolton's explosive accusations about the White House in an upcoming book as "pure fiction."

In a tweet calling the former national security advisor a "sick puppy," Trump said the book is "a compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make me look bad."

"Many of the ridiculous statements he attributes to me were never made, pure fiction," Trump said.

The White House is seeking an injunction to prevent distribution of "The Room Where it Happened," which details what Bolton says is proof that Trump is not "fit for office."

