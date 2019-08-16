Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Bomb Blast Rips Through Mosque in Pakistan's Quetta; 5 Killed and 15 Injured

The report said that the blast was carried out with an improvised explosive device (IED) that contained around eight to 10 kilograms of explosives which was planted inside the mosque.

PTI

Updated:August 16, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bomb Blast Rips Through Mosque in Pakistan's Quetta; 5 Killed and 15 Injured
Bomb ripped Mosque in Pakistan's Quetta during Friday prayers.
Loading...

Karachi: A powerful bomb ripped through a mosque during Friday prayers in Pakistan's Balochistan province, killing at least five persons and injuring 15 others, police said.

The blast occurred at a mosque in Quetta's Kuchlak area on Friday, The Express Tribune reported.

Officials believe the blast was carried out with an improvised explosive device (IED) that contained around eight to 10 kilograms of explosives which was planted inside the mosque, the report said.

"Five persons were killed and 15 others injured in the attack," a police official said.

A rescue operation is underway and security forces have also cordoned off the area.

Police said the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while emergency has been declared at Civil Hospital Quetta.

Police have cordoned off the area and a bomb disposal squad has been requested.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Taliban militants and Baloch nationalist often carry out such attacks.

The blast in Kuchlak is the fourth in Balochistan in less than a month's time.

A week before, on July 30, five persons, including two policemen, died when a powerful bomb tore through a police patrol van at a busy roundabout in Quetta.

At least 32 people including Additional SHO Shafaat Ali were also wounded in the attack targeting the police vehicle parked outside the City Police Station at Bacha Khan Chowk. ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram