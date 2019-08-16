Bomb Blast Rips Through Mosque in Pakistan's Quetta; 5 Killed and 15 Injured

Karachi: A powerful bomb ripped through a mosque during Friday prayers in Pakistan's Balochistan province, killing at least five persons and injuring 15 others, police said.

The blast occurred at a mosque in Quetta's Kuchlak area on Friday, The Express Tribune reported.

Officials believe the blast was carried out with an improvised explosive device (IED) that contained around eight to 10 kilograms of explosives which was planted inside the mosque, the report said.

"Five persons were killed and 15 others injured in the attack," a police official said.

A rescue operation is underway and security forces have also cordoned off the area.

Police said the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while emergency has been declared at Civil Hospital Quetta.

Police have cordoned off the area and a bomb disposal squad has been requested.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Taliban militants and Baloch nationalist often carry out such attacks.

The blast in Kuchlak is the fourth in Balochistan in less than a month's time.

A week before, on July 30, five persons, including two policemen, died when a powerful bomb tore through a police patrol van at a busy roundabout in Quetta.

At least 32 people including Additional SHO Shafaat Ali were also wounded in the attack targeting the police vehicle parked outside the City Police Station at Bacha Khan Chowk. ​

