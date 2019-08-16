Bomb Blast Rips Through Mosque in Pakistan's Quetta; 5 Killed and 15 Injured
The report said that the blast was carried out with an improvised explosive device (IED) that contained around eight to 10 kilograms of explosives which was planted inside the mosque.
Bomb ripped Mosque in Pakistan's Quetta during Friday prayers.
Karachi: A powerful bomb ripped through a mosque during Friday prayers in Pakistan's Balochistan province, killing at least five persons and injuring 15 others, police said.
The blast occurred at a mosque in Quetta's Kuchlak area on Friday, The Express Tribune reported.
Officials believe the blast was carried out with an improvised explosive device (IED) that contained around eight to 10 kilograms of explosives which was planted inside the mosque, the report said.
"Five persons were killed and 15 others injured in the attack," a police official said.
A rescue operation is underway and security forces have also cordoned off the area.
Police said the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while emergency has been declared at Civil Hospital Quetta.
Police have cordoned off the area and a bomb disposal squad has been requested.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Taliban militants and Baloch nationalist often carry out such attacks.
The blast in Kuchlak is the fourth in Balochistan in less than a month's time.
A week before, on July 30, five persons, including two policemen, died when a powerful bomb tore through a police patrol van at a busy roundabout in Quetta.
At least 32 people including Additional SHO Shafaat Ali were also wounded in the attack targeting the police vehicle parked outside the City Police Station at Bacha Khan Chowk.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shilpa Shinde Says Dipika Kakar Copied Her During Her Bigg Boss Stint
- Gay Penguin Parents Who Tried to Hatch Stone Get Presented With Real Egg
- Akshay Kumar Tastes Dirt as He Takes on Vidya Balan in Mission Mangal BTS Clip
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Book 2 Firmware Update Causing CPU Issues
- Ashes 2019: Ponting Advises Warner to Take Aggressive Route Against Broad