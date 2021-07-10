Bomb Scare: Fort Lauderdale Airport in US Evacuated for Security Check; Services Now Resumed

People at Fort Lauderdale International Airport in US’s Florida were on Saturday asked to evacuate two terminals as a precaution after a “bomb call" was received by the authorities. Later, the FFL Airport’s official Twitter account updated that a security investigation has been safely done and airport services are gradually returning to normal.

According to a source quoted by Fox News, a traveller reportedly missed his flight and threatened to blow up the place. However, the police have not confirmed the details of the incident.

After thorough security check, the FFL airport informed passengers about safety clearance and advised them to check with their airline for updated flight information.

Travel #Alert No. 5: (A) The upper/lower level roadways to #FLL have reopened & airport operations are gradually returning to normal after law enforcement cleared an earlier security incident at Terminals 2 & 3. Please be patient as FLL employees restart operations. See more…— Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) July 10, 2021

Recommended For You

Travel Alert #5 (B) More…#FLL security incident is cleared & travelers are advised to check with their airline for updated flight info before heading to FLL. Apologies for any inconvenience, & we appreciate your understanding while we work to get everyone safely on their way.— Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) July 10, 2021

Several photos and videos were posted on Twitter where people can be seen exiting the airport premises and waiting outside for safety clearance by bomb disposal squad and local police officers.

Thousands of pax told to leave gates @FLLFlyer and evacuate. @browardsheriff exploring a bomb threat. Pax now back at their flight gates. @midtownchica pic.twitter.com/g2MNpPXqWP— Juan Ruiz (@doubledutydaddy) July 10, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said a probe is underway at the airport. “At around 8:49 am, BSO deputies were notified of a bomb threat @FLLFlyer. As a precaution, deputies have excavated Terminals 2 & 3 and have also shutdown entry into the airport. BSO’s bomb squad is investigating. Persons headed to the airport are asked to avoid the area," tweeted Broward Sheriff.

“BSO deputies have given the all clear at @FLLFlyer. Terminals 2 and 3 have been secured and are now open. Deputies have also opened entry to the airport. The investigation continues," it said in another tweet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here