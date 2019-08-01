Take the pledge to vote

Bombing in Kabul Kills Two Policemen, Claims Afghan Official

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in Kabul and regularly target government forces, officials and civilians in the Afghan capital.

Associated Press

Updated:August 1, 2019, 5:03 PM IST
Photo for representation. (AP/PTI)
Kabul: An Afghan official says a bomb has gone off near a police checkpoint in the capital of Kabul, killing at least two policemen. Nasrat Rahimi, an Interior Ministry spokesman, says Thursday's explosion also wounded three policemen.

Meanwhile in western Herat province, Shandand district chief Hekmatullah Hekmat says a shootout between two rival Taliban groups killed two women and a child who were caught in the crossfire.

Despite ongoing talks between US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban, violence continues unabated. A roadside bomb tore through a bus in western Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 32 people.

