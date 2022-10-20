Boris Johnson Expected to Stand in Race to Replace UK PM Liz Truss in 'National Interest': Report

Hours after Liz Truss announced her resignation from the UK Prime Minister post, former premier Boris Johnson is expected to run for the Conservative Party leadership supposedly in “national interest,” The Times reported.

“He’s taking soundings but is said to believe it is a matter of national interest,” Times Political Editor Steven Swinford said on Twitter.

Johnson, who is on holiday in the Caribbean, according to reports, is said to be preparing a bid to run for a return to 10 Downing Street less than two months after he was ousted over the “partygate” scandal. The Daily Telegraph, Johnson’s former employer during his stint as a columnist, who he had once described as his “real boss”, has also reported that he is expected to stand.

A friend of Boris Johnson told the Mirror they did not know if he was planning to stand but added: “I think it would be in character if he did.”

Boris Johnson loyalists believe the party should bring him back, given his solid electoral mandate from the 2019 general election.

Johnson’s former parliamentary private secretary James Duddridge tweeted: “I hope you enjoyed your holiday boss. Time to come back. Few issues at the office that need addressing. #bringbackboris.”

The Sky News reported former home secretary Priti Patel will support Boris Johnson if he stands to be leader of the Conservative Party.

Member of Parliament for Dudley North in a tweet said, “The only person who has a mandate from the general public, is Boris Johnson MP. He is the only person that commands that authority given to him by the public at a General Election. He is the only person who can discharge the mandate from the people. Please come back Boss.”

The only person who has a mandate from the general public, is Boris Johnson MP. He is the only person that commands that authority given to him by the public at a General Election. He is the only person who can discharge the mandate from the people. Please come back Boss. — Marco Longhi MP (@marcolonghi4dn) October 20, 2022

Meanwhile, despite the calls from Johnson supporters, the chances of Johnson joining the race to become the next Prime Minister were slashed in half since Liz Truss made her resignation announcement. according to bookkeepers. Bet365 offered 12/1 on the former Prime Minister to regain the leadership while Betfair had earlier offered as high as 25/1 for Boris to return to number 10, according to the Yorkshire Post.

However, Truss’ current troubles are themselves reminiscent of how Johnson was dragged out of the office and forced to resign in early July amid an open revolt by a growing number of his MPs and ministers.

Political experts have noted that the Privileges Committee Inquiry into the Johnson government’s pandemic response and so-called ‘Partygate’ scandal is ongoing. Johnson could face losing his seat if the Privileges Committee imposes a suspension of 10 sitting days or more, via a recall procedure and a constituency referendum.

Sir Robert Syms, the Conservative MP for Poole, said: “Boris running is a fantasy the number for nominations will be lifted to limit runners and there will be massive pressure on the second candidate in the MPs’ ballot to drop out.”

The Liberal Democrats are also calling for Johnson to be blocked from standing as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister. Party’s Deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “The fact that Conservative MPs are even considering putting Boris Johnson back in Number 10 shows how out of touch they really are. They think there’s one rule for them and another for everyone else.”

“Boris Johnson was forced to resign in disgrace after countless lies, scandals and failures. He shattered public trust in the government and plunged the UK into a political crisis. He must never be allowed near Downing Street again,” she said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

