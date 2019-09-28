Boris Johnson Faces Probe for Alleged Links with US Businesswoman
Johnson's supporters denounce the referral as a politically motivated attack launched just before the Conservative Party conference.
File image of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
London: Authorities in London have referred Prime Minister Boris Johnson to a police complaints body to see if he should face a criminal investigation over links to an American businesswoman who allegedly received favourable treatment because of her friendship with him during his time as mayor.
The Greater London Authority recorded what it called a "conduct matter" against Johnson. The Independent Office for Police Conduct will consider if there are grounds to investigate him for misconduct in public office.
The authority said Friday it had a "statutory duty" to record conduct matters pertaining to the mayor in his role as police commissioner.
Johnson's supporters denounce the referral as a politically motivated attack launched just before the Conservative Party conference. The authority is led by Mayor Sadiq Khan, a Labour Party official.
