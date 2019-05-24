English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Boris Johnson Says 'Of Course' Will Stand For United Kingdom's Next Prime Minister
Speaking at a conference in Switzerland hours after May said she would leave next month, Johnson paid tribute to May, saying she was 'patient and stoical' facing all the difficulties around the country's departure from the bloc.
File picture of Boris Johnson. (REUTERS)
Interlacken: British lawmaker and leading Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson said "of course" he will stand to be the next prime minister after Theresa May announced her resignation.
The next British prime minister can also revive stalled talks with the EU over an exit deal, Johnson said. "A new leader will have the opportunity to do things differently and have the momentum of a new administration," he said.
The next British prime minister can also revive stalled talks with the EU over an exit deal, Johnson said. "A new leader will have the opportunity to do things differently and have the momentum of a new administration," he said.


