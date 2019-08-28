Boris Johnson Seeks Parliament Suspension Until October 14

London: The UK government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday sought a suspension of Parliament until October 14, the Downing Street said on Wednesday.

Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend the House of Commons sitting from around September 9 or 10, within days of it reconvening after the summer recess next Monday.

According to the timeline being considered, it would lead to a customary Queen's Speech which lays out a new UK government's parliamentary business for the year on October 14. It is widely seen as an attempt to block MPs from tabling and debating any other major legislation, including an attempt by the Opposition to prevent a no-deal Brexit by the October 31 deadline.

"It's time a new government and new PM set out a plan for the country after we leave the EU," the BBC quoted a Downing Street source as saying.

The idea of shutting down Parliament known as prorogation has already caused controversy, with critics saying it would stop MPs being able to use legislative measures to prevent a damaging British exit from the European Union (EU) as part of Johnson's do or die Brexit pledge.

Government to hold a Queen's Speech, just as all new governments do, said James Cleverly, the chairman of the ruling Conservative Party, indicating that the reports of a parliamentary suspension were likely to be confirmed soon.

