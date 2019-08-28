Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Boris Johnson Seeks Parliament Suspension Until October 14

Boris Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend the House of Commons sitting from around September 9 or 10, within days of it reconvening after the summer recess next Monday.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2019, 4:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Boris Johnson Seeks Parliament Suspension Until October 14
File picture of Boris Johnson. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...

London: The UK government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday sought a suspension of Parliament until October 14, the Downing Street said on Wednesday.

Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend the House of Commons sitting from around September 9 or 10, within days of it reconvening after the summer recess next Monday.

According to the timeline being considered, it would lead to a customary Queen's Speech which lays out a new UK government's parliamentary business for the year on October 14. It is widely seen as an attempt to block MPs from tabling and debating any other major legislation, including an attempt by the Opposition to prevent a no-deal Brexit by the October 31 deadline.

"It's time a new government and new PM set out a plan for the country after we leave the EU," the BBC quoted a Downing Street source as saying.

The idea of shutting down Parliament known as prorogation has already caused controversy, with critics saying it would stop MPs being able to use legislative measures to prevent a damaging British exit from the European Union (EU) as part of Johnson's do or die Brexit pledge.

Government to hold a Queen's Speech, just as all new governments do, said James Cleverly, the chairman of the ruling Conservative Party, indicating that the reports of a parliamentary suspension were likely to be confirmed soon.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram