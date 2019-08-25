Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Boris Johnson Urges Trump to Remove 'Considerable Barriers' for UK Trade

Speaking as the G-7 summit in Biarritz, Boris Johnson pointed to a string of UK products ranging from shower trays to Britain's beloved pork pies that he said were not allowed on the American market.

AFP

Updated:August 25, 2019, 8:38 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Boris Johnson Urges Trump to Remove 'Considerable Barriers' for UK Trade
File photo of US President Donald Trump shaking hands with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson as they take part in a session on reforming the United Nations at U.N. Headquarters in New York on September 18, 2017. (Reuters Image)
Loading...

Biarritz: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday urged US President Donald Trump to remove the "considerable barriers" for UK companies seeking to export to the American market, saying they risked impeding a free-trade deal after Brexit.

Speaking as the Group of Seven summit of top nations got underway in Biarritz, Johnson pointed to a string of UK products ranging from shower trays to Britain's beloved pork pies that he said were not allowed on the American market.

"I think there is a massive opportunity for Britain, but we must understand that it is not all going to be plain sailing," Johnson told reporters.

"There remain very considerable barriers in the US to British businesses which are not widely understood," he said, adding that he had raised this in telephone discussions with Trump, and would do so again when they meet for bilateral talks on Sunday morning.

"It is very important, if we are going to do a fantastic free trade deal, it is a free trade that works in the interests of British business," he said.

Johnson and other supporters of Britain's exit from the European Union see a trade deal with the US as key to making a success of Brexit, by creating new opportunities for British firms.

The issue could become a rare bone of contention between Johnson and Trump, with the pair having warm relations dating back to well before the British premier arrived in office last month.

Their meeting on Saturday will be their first face-to-face encounter since Johnson became prime minister.

In a flourish characteristic of Johnson, he complained in particular that Americans can't savour Britain's famed Melton Mowbray pork pies, which he said are sold even in Thailand and Iceland.

The pastries "are currently unable to enter the US market because of, I don't know, some sort of Food and Drug Administration restriction," he said, without specifying further.

"There are massive opportunities for UK companies to open up, to prise open the American market," he insisted.

"We intend to seize those opportunities but they are going to require our American friends to compromise and to open up their approach, because currently there are too many restrictions," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram