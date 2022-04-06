Boris Looking for Third-time Luck with India

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is counting on getting third time lucky with a planned visit to India that does really take place, likely this month-end. Two visits planned last year were both cancelled, the first in the face of a peaking of Covid-19 in Britain, the second about this time of the year last year in India.

Steadily rising cases in Britain are not at present throwing business as usual off track and are not expected to. India is in its most Covid-free state since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020. If the jinx were to keep its hold it could yet come through a police report into partygate that is expected soon. The police are investigating whether Boris Johnson himself broke restrictive lockdown rules together with senior staff at 10 Downing Street.

Polls in the pipeline

Yet another development could spoil Boris Johnson’s party in Delhi, even if it won’t cancel it. Local elections are due in Britain on May 2. Many are expecting voters to use these for an outpouring of anger against Johnson and his Conservative party candidates. A successful manipulation out of partygate – so far – has done nothing for Johnson’s popularity, and voters are expected to let him know then what they think of him.

Advertisement

The visit will still not be an expected Indo-British party with the planned cheers around the makings of a trade deal, and blended voices on international affairs, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. The Ukraine cloud hangs heavy over the meetings. India has stood out for failing to condemn the invasion, and for refusing to join sanctions against Russia. Boris Johnson’s primary aim will be to seek to talk India out of that position.

That will of course not easily be done, India has its own reasons for taking the stand it has, and they will not change, such as they may be, on a word from Johnson. But the British Prime Minister does carry great faith in his persuasive powers, and at the least, he will let it be known that India stands to lose a great deal in the West for its position that is not anti-Putin, and is for that reason as seen in the West, pro-Putin.

Brexit

Past all this, Johnson will be pushing for stronger trade and business ties with India that he has been hammering from the start of the campaign for Brexit. India was a prime talking point in that campaign. The Brexit promise was that it will bring no losses with the European Union but bring dramatic new trade gains with a major and growing economy such as India. The EU business is turning out to be at least as problematic as critics anticipated, and the India promise hasn’t come true yet. Johnson is now impatient to deliver on that.

Johnson is a much under-fire leader over partygate and increasingly over Brexit that has done more than its bit to add to shortages and price rises. Trade deals announced with other countries outside of the EU have yielded more soundbites than any sound business. Johnson needs to show success very quickly. Politically Ukraine has positioned him as a leader saying all the right things prominently. An India deal is the biggest promise yet to boost his popularity.

Advertisement

It’s hardly a coincidence that the visit has been planned just ahead of the local elections. An India success duly amplified could – his party managers hope – do something to arrest a feared landslide vote against Johnson’s local candidates in the May 2 poll. It would be the perfect time to get a third time lucky.

Johnson and Prime Minister Modi last met on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. There too India had taken a position with delayed and conditional targets that stood far from what the UK government would have liked to see. Ukraine now is a far more pressing area of differences. Johnson could live with persisting differences over Ukraine if he could take home the announcement of a trade and business deal.

A Roadmap 2030 planned between the two countries intends to double bilateral trade by that year. That will demand a great deal of deregulation on both sides. This April visit is expected to speed up progress in that direction. But given significant differences, it looks like a bumpy road ahead, with no certainty of how far the two can go together.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.