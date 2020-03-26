WORLD

1-MIN READ

Bosch Develops COVID-19 Test Tool to Detect Coronavirus in Under 3 Hours

Fake blood is seen in test tubes labelled with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in this illustration taken March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Bosch's rapid molecular diagnostic test, which runs on its Vivalytic analysis device, can detect a SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection in under two and a half hours, measured from the time the sample is taken to the time the result arrives.

  • Reuters Frankfurt
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 7:34 PM IST
Robert Bosch on Thursday said it has developed a diagnostic tool for detecting the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in under three hours, potentially aiding the challenge of understanding how far the virus has spread.

Another advantage of the rapid test is that it can be performed directly at the point of care, Bosch said, eliminating the need to transport samples.

