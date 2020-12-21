Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Hospitalised Over Nausea, Stomach Pains

SARAJEVO: Milorad Dodik, the Serb chairman of Bosnia’s three-man inter-ethnic presidency, was hospitalised on Sunday night for what doctors described as nausea and stomach pains, the Bosnian Serb agency Srna reported on Monday.

The spokesman for his SNSD party said Dodik had been suffering from exhaustion since Saturday, when he tested negative for coronavirus after self-isolating following a meeting with a person infected with COVID-19 last Wednesday.

Dodik’s condition was stable, doctors at the Banja Luka University Clinical Centre said, adding that they will carry out medical checks on the Bosnian Serb leader.

