Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Tests Positive To COVID-19 - Hospital

SARAJEVO: Milorad Dodik, the Serb chairman of Bosnia’s three-man inter-ethnic presidency, has tested positive to COVID-19 after he had been hospitalised over nausea and stomach pains, the Banja Luka University Clinical Centre said on Tuesday.

“He has been diagnosed with pneumonia … and tested positive to the new coronavirus ,” the clinic said in a statement.

The Bosnian Serb leader was hospitalised on Sunday night. His aides said he had been self-isolating following a meeting with a person infected with COVID-19 last Wednesday.

Dodik’s condition was stable and doctors were monitoring him closely, the clinic said.

