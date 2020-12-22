Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Tests Positive To COVID-19 - Hospital
- Reuters
- Last Updated: December 22, 2020, 19:48 IST
SARAJEVO: Milorad Dodik, the Serb chairman of Bosnia’s three-man inter-ethnic presidency, has tested positive to COVID-19 after he had been hospitalised over nausea and stomach pains, the Banja Luka University Clinical Centre said on Tuesday.
“He has been diagnosed with pneumonia … and tested positive to the new coronavirus,” the clinic said in a statement.
The Bosnian Serb leader was hospitalised on Sunday night. His aides said he had been self-isolating following a meeting with a person infected with COVID-19 last Wednesday.
Dodik’s condition was stable and doctors were monitoring him closely, the clinic said.
