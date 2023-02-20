Celine Thorley, a 25-year-old woman, who was employed at Christian Donnelly’s Acute Barbers in the students’ union at Cardiff University received over Rs 3 lakh in compensation after her boss fired her for calling in sick on Mondays for over a long period of time.

According to reports by the Metro and the Wales Online, Donnelly fired Thornley because he was unhappy that the worker called in sick several Mondays.

In October 2021, Thorley hosted a Halloween party on a weekend following which she received a text message from her boss who asked her not to let him down on Monday.

On Monday, Donnelly received a text from Thorley where she informed him that she will not be able to attend work as she’s ‘all shaky’.

“Hey Chris I know you’re going to be mad at me but I can’t make it to work. Sorry I really didn’t think I was going to be this bad. I’m not well at all. I was a mess yesterday and I woke up this morning and was sick straight away. I really thought I was going to be okay today… my stomach is killing me and I’m all shaky… I really can’t get out of bed Chris. I’m so sorry!,” her message read.

Donnelly suspected he was being lied to and he replied saying he will not tolerate this anymore. “After four years of phoning in sick on Mondays because you’d had a good weekend, I can do what I like, trust me,” he responded.

Thorley responded by threatening to take him to a tribunal. “You’ve had all your warnings. Crack on with all that legal s**t,” he replied.

Donnelly later told the Tribunal that his employee had more days off than her colleagues in her first year and applied for sick leave following weekends. He told the tribunal that Thorley had 17 days of Monday/Tuesday absences along with 10 days for recovery.

Thorley claimed she was suffering from endometriosis. The judge sided with Thorley and ordered Donnelly to pay £3,453 pounds in compensation, citing that he did not follow a ‘fair process’ while sacking her.

