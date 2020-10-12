Brazil Cops Hunt Alleged Crime Boss After Release Rescinded

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

RIO DE JANEIRO: Police in Sao Paulo mounted a hunt Sunday for the purported leader of one of Brazils biggest criminal organizations who went on the run after being freed from prison the previous day on a judges order that was revoked a few hours later.

Andr Oliveira Macedo, the alleged chief of the PCC crime gang, was being held following his arrest in September 2019 on charges of organizing large shipments of cocaine to Europe.

Marco Aurlio Mello, one of 11 justices on Brazils Supreme Court, granted a habeas corpus request Saturday that allowed Macedo to leave a Sao Paulo prison on the ground his detention awaiting trial had exceeded the time allowed by law. Hours later, the president of the high court, Luiz Fux, suspended the decision and ordered the immediate return of Macedo to prison.

Authorities provided no details on the search for Macedo.

The PCC is one of the most powerful criminal organizations in Brazil, with international influence.

Sao Paulo state Gov. Joao Doria criticized the order releasing Macedo, calling it an unacceptable condescension to criminals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor