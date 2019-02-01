LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Brazil Dam Burst: 110 Deaths Confirmed, 238 Still Missing

A ministerial task force convened by President Jair Bolsonaro began drawing up a unified legislative plan to improve safety, oversight and the licensing of dams.

Reuters

Updated:February 1, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
Brazil Dam Burst: 110 Deaths Confirmed, 238 Still Missing
A member of rescue team reacts, upon returning from the mission, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, Brazil. (Image: Reuters)
Brumadinho: The death toll from a dam burst in the Brazilian town of Brumadinho rose to 110 people, with 238 still unaccounted for, according to rescuers working at the site on Thursday.

They said that 71 bodies had been identified so far, recovered after mud flowed from the ruptured tailings dam, which belongs to iron ore miner Vale SA.

On Thursday, state labor courts froze more than 800 million reais ($219 million) of Vale’s assets as compensation for victims. That followed court orders over the weekend freezing 11.8 billion reais ($3.1 billion) in assets to cover rescue efforts and damages. The company had around 24 billion reais in cash and equivalents at the end of the third quarter.

A ministerial task force convened by President Jair Bolsonaro began drawing up a unified legislative plan to improve safety, oversight and the licensing of dams.

Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
