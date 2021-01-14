1-MIN READ
Brazil Flight to India for Astrazeneca Vaccines Delayed, Says Health Ministry
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of an AstraZeneca logo. (Image: Reuters)
In a statement, the ministry cited "international logistical issues," adding that the flight will take off from the northeastern city of Recife at 11:00 pm local time on Friday and that its return date is still to be decided.
- Reuters
Brazil's health ministry said on Thursday that a flight to India to seek two million off-the-shelf doses of Astrazeneca's coronavirus vaccine has been pushed back a day to Friday.
