Brazil President Bolsonaro Says He Favours Trump Victory, Refrains from Calling Winner

File photo of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. (Reuters)

Bolsonaro suggested that Joe Biden would interfere on issues like protecting the Amazon rainforest if elected.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday refrained from commenting on a potential U.S. election victor, but reiterated his support for Donald Trump, and suggested Joe Biden would interfere on issues like protecting the Amazon rainforest if elected.

"You know my position, it is clear... I have a good policy with Trump, I hope he will be reelected," he told supporters in Brasilia. "The Democratic candidate on two occasions talked about the Amazon. Is that what you want for Brazil? Interference from outside?"


