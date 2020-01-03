Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Says He Has a Hernia Resulting from 2018 Knife Attack
Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed in the stomach by a suspected radical leftist during a campaign rally in September 2018, before he was elected president. He underwent four operations on his stomach, the most recent last September.
File photo: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil on October 8, 2019. (Reuters/Adriano Machado)
Brasília: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro says he is suffering from a hernia, apparently as a result of being stabbed in the stomach in 2018, local media reported on Friday.
"I'm pregnant," the far-right leader joked with journalists at a hospital in Brasilia on Thursday night. "There's a protraction, and maybe in February I'll have a health check."
Bolsonaro was stabbed in the stomach by a suspected radical leftist during a campaign rally in September 2018, before he was elected president.
He underwent four operations on his stomach, the most recent last September.
Economics newspaper Valor said Bolsonaro would undergo medical checks after returning from a trip to India -- he's been invited to the Asian country's January 26 Republic Day celebrations.
Bolsonaro was visiting his 37-year-old wife Michelle at the hospital, where she was undergoing cosmetic surgery, weekly news magazine Istoe said.
"It's the age. I'm 64, there were four operations in which they opened up the whole abdomen. Twice, they took out everything (his intestines). It was extremely serious."
Surgeon Regis Ramos, who operated on the first lady, said Bolsonaro had suffered a lateral hernia that caused "occasional discomfort."
The president has had several health issues since assuming office. He was hospitalized on December 23 after a fall at his residence in which he later said he'd temporarily lost his memory.
He also expressed concerns about "a possible skin cancer," but a biopsy came back negative.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Confirms Smart Camera Issue is Fixed; You Won’t See Someone Else’s Bedroom Now
- Ever Wondered Which Disney Character You'd Be? This Instagram Filter Can Help You Out
- Microsoft is Ending Windows 7 Support on January 14, Here’s How to Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free
- Toyota Fortuner Registered to Punjab Police IG Fined Twice for Traffic Violation
- ATP Cup Organisers Red-Faced After Wrong National Anthem Plays for Moldova Player