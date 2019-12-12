Take the pledge to vote

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Says He Has Possible Skin Cancer After Hospital Visit

The presidential office, however, said there is no sign that Bolsonaro has a cancer, adding that the president had been to a hospital in Brasilia in the afternoon.

December 12, 2019
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil on October 8, 2019. (Reuters/Adriano Machado)

Brazil: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that he has a possible skin cancer, after a medical visit where he had a mole removed from his ear.

The presidential office, however, said there is no sign that Bolsonaro has a cancer, adding that the president had been to a hospital in Brasilia in the afternoon. "The president is in good health, without any indication of a skin cancer and is keeping his appointments for this week," said the statement.

Earlier, Bolsonaro also said he had been advised to cancel a trip to Salvador, in the state of Bahia, due to suffering from exhaustion.

