Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Says He Has Possible Skin Cancer After Hospital Visit
The presidential office, however, said there is no sign that Bolsonaro has a cancer, adding that the president had been to a hospital in Brasilia in the afternoon.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil on October 8, 2019. (Reuters/Adriano Machado)
Brazil: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that he has a possible skin cancer, after a medical visit where he had a mole removed from his ear.
The presidential office, however, said there is no sign that Bolsonaro has a cancer, adding that the president had been to a hospital in Brasilia in the afternoon. "The president is in good health, without any indication of a skin cancer and is keeping his appointments for this week," said the statement.
Earlier, Bolsonaro also said he had been advised to cancel a trip to Salvador, in the state of Bahia, due to suffering from exhaustion.
